Bradley Cooper and Will Arnett Developing New Searchlight Pictures Film “Is This Thing On?”

Bradley Cooper and Will Arnett are set to co-star in Is This Thing On? – which Cooper will also direct.

Arnett wrote the script for the film alongside Mark Chappell (See How They Run).

The film is still in early development, and while Arnett turned in a draft before the writers strike commenced, it's reported that Cooper will also work on the script following the conclusion of the writers strike.

Plot details are not known at this time.

Cooper will produce through his Lea Pictures banner along with Arnett and Kris Thykier. John Bishop will executive produce.

Cooper is a nine-time Oscar nominee known for roles in films such as Silver Linings Playbook, A Star is Born, and as the voice of Rocket Racoon in Marvel Guardians of the Galaxy films.

Arnett is best known for his breakout role in Arrested Development, as well as voicing the titular Bojack Horseman.

