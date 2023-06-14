Bradley Cooper and Will Arnett Developing New Searchlight Pictures Film “Is This Thing On?”

According to Deadline, Bradley Cooper and Will Arnett are partnering to develop a new film from Searchlight Pictures, Is This Thing On?

What’s Happening:

  • Bradley Cooper and Will Arnett are set to co-star in Is This Thing On? – which Cooper will also direct.
  • Arnett wrote the script for the film alongside Mark Chappell (See How They Run).
  • The film is still in early development, and while Arnett turned in a draft before the writers strike commenced, it’s reported that Cooper will also work on the script following the conclusion of the writers strike.
  • Plot details are not known at this time.
  • Cooper will produce through his Lea Pictures banner along with Arnett and Kris Thykier. John Bishop will executive produce.
  • Cooper is a nine-time Oscar nominee known for roles in films such as Silver Linings Playbook, A Star is Born, and as the voice of Rocket Racoon in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy films.
  • Arnett is best known for his breakout role in Arrested Development, as well as voicing the titular Bojack Horseman.

