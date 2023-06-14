Photos / Videos – The First-Ever Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite

The first ever Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite events took place at Disneyland last night, celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community and allies with colorful costumes, special character meet and greet, one-of-a-kind photo opportunities, special menu items, and more!

Prior to the event’s kick-off, acclaimed Disney artist Jerrod Maruyama held a signing at the Disneyana Store on Main Street U.S.A.

The event kicked off with a bang, thanks to the “Welcome” fireworks spectacular, a colorful celebration set to powerful Disney ballads such as “Go the Distance” from Hercules and “Show Yourself” from Frozen II. Check out our complete video of the show below:

That was followed by the “Welcome Pride” Cavalcade featuring your favorite Disney characters and energetic dancers in colorful costumes. Check out our video, shot from two locations: Main Street U.S.A. and near "it's a small world."

Mickey and Minnie donned brand-new, colorful outfits for the event, posing in front of an equally colorful backdrop of Disneyland.

https://twitter.com/laughing_place/status/1668816550248476675

Wandering Oaken from Frozen made a rare appearance in the Fantasy Faire.

Goofy met with guests in his specially created costume in front of a colorful New Orleans backdrop.

As did Clarabelle Cow, in front of a Frontierland backdrop.

Tinker Bell and some of her fairy friends were playing games near the Matterhorn.

https://twitter.com/laughing_place/status/1668831480016142339

The Muses from Hercules were a very rare character treat for guests near “it’s a small world.”

The Queen of Hearts was out interacting with guests in Fantasyland as a face character, as opposed to her usual costumed character appearance.

https://twitter.com/laughing_place/status/1668857924356288513

A photo-op inspired by the Pixar SparkShort Out was placed near the Matterhorn Bobsleds.

A Pride Nite step-and-repeat photo op was set-up in front of Autopia.

More photo-ops inspired by Frozen, The Princess and the Frog and Mulan could be found around the park.

Rainbow colored balloons and bunting decorated the shores of the Rivers of America, which also served as home to a fun dance party along the water’s edge.

Various icons throughout the park, including the Matterhorn and “it’s a small world,” were lit up in rainbow colors.

https://twitter.com/laughing_place/status/1668831932220866565

https://twitter.com/laughing_place/status/1668852935852425217

Another photo-op in front of “it’s a small world” featured all the colors of the LGBTQI+ community.

A little extra flair was added to the regular tea cup photo-op.

The event also included some exclusive food offerings available for purchase, the full lineup of which can be found here.

https://twitter.com/laughing_place/status/1668846071903309825

We conclude our event recap with a look at the guide map and credentials from Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite.