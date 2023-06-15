Disney+ Shares First Look at Season 2 of “The Santa Clauses”

In celebration of Halfway to the Holidays, Disney+ has shared a first look at the cast of season 2 of The Santa Clauses.

What’s Happening:

Disney+ shared this promotional photo for season 2 of The Santa Clauses , featuring series stars Tim Allen, Elizabeth Mitchell, Austin Kane and Elizabeth Allen-Dick.

, featuring series stars Tim Allen, Elizabeth Mitchell, Austin Kane and Elizabeth Allen-Dick. In the second season of the Disney+ series, the Calvin family is back in the North Pole as Scott Calvin (Tim Allen) continues his role as Santa Claus after his retirement plans were thwarted when he failed to find a worthy successor in the first season. Now that Scott and his family have successfully saved Christmas, Scott has turned his focus toward training his son to eventually take over the family business.

Returning regulars for the season include Elizabeth Mitchell, Elizabeth Allen-Dick, Austin Kane, Devin Bright, and Matilda Lawler.

The second season will feature plenty of additional guest stars, including Eric Stonestreet, Gabriel Iglesias, Tracy Morgan, Marta Kessler, Liam Kyle, Isabella Bennett, Sasha Knight, Ruby Jay, Mia Lynn Bangunan, and Laura San Giacomo.

The Santa Clauses returns this holiday season on Disney+.

