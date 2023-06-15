“The Incredible Hulk” Coming to Disney+ June 16

The last time he was in New York he kind of broke… Harlem. Marvel’s The Incredible Hulk will be coming to Disney+ on Friday, June 16th.

The Incredible Hulk, which was actually distributed by Universal Pictures, will be coming to Disney+. The arrival of the film will mean Spider-Man: No Way Home and of course Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be the only existing Marvel Cinematic Universe entries not featured on Disney+.

While The Incredible Hulk is not a Disney-owned film and actually featured Ed Norton, rather than Mark Ruffalo, as Bruce Banner, the film still plays an important role in the MCU.

The Incredible Hulk follows the early days of Bruce Banner's alter ego, long before he was ever an Avenger. After being on the run from the U.S. government, his search for a cure puts him in the crosshairs of General "Thunderbolt" Ross and brings him face to face with the Abomination.

Characters like "Thunderbolt" Ross and the Abomination have returned in multiple Marvel projects and Liv Tyler and Tim Blake Nelson will be returning in Captain America: Brave New World. The film also stars: William Hurt as "Thunderbolt" Ross, Ty Burrell as Dr. Leonard Samson, and Lou Ferrigno as the voice of the Hulk.

