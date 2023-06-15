BAFTA Winning Actor Lenny Rush Joins the New Season of “Doctor Who”

Having just won a BAFTA at the age of fourteen, Lenny Rush’s stardom is once again about to go out of this world as he takes on the role of Morris in the new season of Doctor Who, starring alongside Ncuti Gatwa.

Lenny has starred in numerous shows including Dodger and A Christmas Carol , but it was his starring role in Daisy May Coopers Am I Being Unreasonable? that won him the BAFTA for Best Male Performance in a Comedy Programme this year.

Now, Lenny is set to join the cast of Doctor Who as he takes on his new role as Morris.

as he takes on his new role as Morris. Other than the name Morris, no other details have been revealed in regards to Rush’s character.

Speaking about joining Doctor Who, Lenny said: "It’s an absolute honour to be part of Doctor Who , one of the most iconic shows on television and wow what a dream come true!"

Showrunner, Russell T Davies said: "This is what Doctor Who's all about, brand new talent from the next generation, and no one's more talented than Lenny! He joins the TARDIS team just in time for the Doctor's greatest nightmare, so hold on tight!"

