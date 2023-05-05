Disney Legend Jonathan Groff Joins Cast of “Doctor Who”

Disney Legend and Frozen star Jonathan Groff has joined the cast of BBC and Disney+’s Doctor Who in a mysterious guest role.
- The BBC shared the news today, saying Groff is “on his way to jump aboard the TARDIS in a mysterious and exciting guest role.”
- They also referred to it as a “key role.”
- Groff was first known for his role as Jesse on the musical comedy series Glee but really endeared himself to Disney fans when he took on the role of Kristoff in Disney’s Frozen.
- On the stage, he also portrayed King George III in the original cast of Hamilton, which can be seen on Disney+.
- Last September, at the D23 Expo, Groff received the Disney Legend Award, which you can see in the video below:
What they’re saying:
- Jonathan Groff: “I am so thrilled to jump into the extraordinary mind of Russell T Davies and watch the incredible Ncuti Gatwa soar in this iconic role!”
- Showrunner, Russell T Davies: “This is an incredible coup, and a great honor, to get such a huge star striding on to our set. So strap on your space boots, this is going to be a blast!”
About Doctor Who:
- The BBC and Disney Branded Television have joined forces to make Disney+ the new global home, outside of the UK and Ireland, of future seasons of Doctor Who.
- David Tennant is back as the Fourteenth Doctor in a series of three specials set to air in November 2023 for the show’s 60th anniversary.
- Following that, Ncuti Gatwa will take over the TARDIS as the Fifthteenth Doctor, alongside new companion Ruby Tuesday, played by Millie Gibson.
- Other confirmed cast members for the new season include:
