Disney Legend Jonathan Groff Joins Cast of “Doctor Who”

Disney Legend and Frozen star Jonathan Groff has joined the cast of BBC and Disney+’s Doctor Who in a mysterious guest role.

The BBC

They also referred to it as a “key role.”

Groff was first known for his role as Jesse on the musical comedy series Glee but really endeared himself to Disney fans when he took on the role of Kristoff in Disney's Frozen.

On the stage, he also portrayed King George III in the original cast of Hamilton, which can be seen on Disney+.

, which can be seen on Disney+. Last September, at the D23 Expo, Groff received the Disney Legend Award, which you can see in the video below:

What they’re saying:

“I am so thrilled to jump into the extraordinary mind of Russell T Davies and watch the incredible Ncuti Gatwa soar in this iconic role!” Showrunner, Russell T Davies: “This is an incredible coup, and a great honor, to get such a huge star striding on to our set. So strap on your space boots, this is going to be a blast!”

About Doctor Who: