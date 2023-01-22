Anita Dobson and Michelle Greenidge Join the New Season of “Doctor Who”

The next season of Doctor Who has some new casting additions, with Anita Dobson and Michelle Greenidge joining the cast for filming last week.

What’s Happening:

Anita Dobson ( EastEnders ) and Michelle Greenidge ( Venom: Let There Be Carnage ) have both joined the cast of the next season of Doctor Who , in undisclosed roles.

) and Michelle Greenidge ( ) have both joined the cast of the next season of , in undisclosed roles. In a post on his Instagram, showrunner Russell T. Davies did tease us a little by noting the blue door shown alongside both actresses in the released images. Could this have some significance, or is it just a red herring?

They join Jemma Redgrave and Anuerin Barnard

The BBC and Disney Branded Television have joined forces to make Disney+ the new global home Doctor Who .

. David Tennant is back as the Fourteenth Doctor in a series of three specials set to air in November 2023 for the show’s 60th anniversary.

Following that, Ncuti Gatwa will take over the TARDIS as the Fifthteenth Doctor, alongside new companion Ruby Tuesday, played by Millie Gibson

