First Look at Jinkx Monsoon in Her “Doctor Who” Character Costume

The BBC have revealed a first look at award-winning actress, singer and two-time RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Jinkx Monsoon in her character costume for the upcoming season of Doctor Who.

What’s Happening:

Jinkx Monsoon has started filming her role in the next season of Doctor Who , and with that we’ve got our first look at the costume for this mysterious character.

, and with that we’ve got our first look at the costume for this mysterious character. The Doctor Who Twitter called her “the Doctor’s most powerful enemy yet!” – which after 60 years of adventures in time and space, is quite the feat!

Twitter called her “the Doctor’s most powerful enemy yet!” – which after 60 years of adventures in time and space, is quite the feat! Showrunner Russell T Davies further teased Jinkx’s character

Jinkx has cultivated an international fanbase after winning two seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race including an All Stars season where she was crowned “Queen of Queens,” competing against other winners of the show.

including an season where she was crowned “Queen of Queens,” competing against other winners of the show. Jinkx joins Doctor Who after completing her sell out run on Broadway, where she made her highly-anticipated debut as Matron ‘Mama’ Morton in Broadway’s longest-running show, Chicago. Her run on Broadway was a historic moment for the LGBTQIA+ community, as she became the first drag queen to play the role of Mama Morton, breaking box office records in her extended 8-week run.

About Doctor Who: