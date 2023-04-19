First Look at Jinkx Monsoon in Her “Doctor Who” Character Costume

The BBC have revealed a first look at award-winning actress, singer and two-time RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Jinkx Monsoon in her character costume for the upcoming season of Doctor Who.
What’s Happening:
- Jinkx Monsoon has started filming her role in the next season of Doctor Who, and with that we’ve got our first look at the costume for this mysterious character.
- The Doctor Who Twitter called her “the Doctor’s most powerful enemy yet!” – which after 60 years of adventures in time and space, is quite the feat!
- Showrunner Russell T Davies further teased Jinkx’s character by saying: “Jinkx Monsoon as… well who can that be?! SO much fun! So much terror! And not everyone is getting out of this alive… DOCTOR WHO 2024!”
- Jinkx has cultivated an international fanbase after winning two seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race including an All Stars season where she was crowned “Queen of Queens,” competing against other winners of the show.
- Jinkx joins Doctor Who after completing her sell out run on Broadway, where she made her highly-anticipated debut as Matron ‘Mama’ Morton in Broadway’s longest-running show, Chicago. Her run on Broadway was a historic moment for the LGBTQIA+ community, as she became the first drag queen to play the role of Mama Morton, breaking box office records in her extended 8-week run.
About Doctor Who:
- The BBC and Disney Branded Television have joined forces to make Disney+ the new global home, outside of the UK and Ireland, of future seasons of Doctor Who.
- David Tennant is back as the Fourteenth Doctor in a series of three specials set to air in November 2023 for the show’s 60th anniversary.
- Following that, Ncuti Gatwa will take over the TARDIS as the Fifthteenth Doctor, alongside new companion Ruby Tuesday, played by Millie Gibson.
- Other confirmed cast members for the new season include:
- Get acquainted with Doctor Who with Luke’s series of articles introducing you to each Doctor and their best stories.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now