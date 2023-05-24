“Obi-Wan Kenobi” Star Indira Varma Joins the New Season of “Doctor Who”

Indira Varma, best known to Disney fans for her role as Tala in Obi-Wan Kenobi, has joined the cast of the new season of Doctor Who.

What’s Happening:

Indira Varma has joined the new season of Doctor Who , where she’ll be playing a character called the Duchess.

. Indira has made her mark on-screen, from her recent role as Ingrid in the thriller series Obsession to her shining performance as Ellaria Sand on the multi award-winning Game of Thrones .

What They’re Saying:

Indira Varma said: "I’m thrilled to be in Doctor Who and particularly excited to be crossing cosmic paths with Ncuti, as the Doctor, and look forward to creating interplanetary mischief with him. I loved playing Suzie Costello for Russell T Davies in Torchwood , so I am thrilled to be entering this world again."

