Bonnie Langford Returning as Classic Companion Melanie Bush in New Season of “Doctor Who”

Get a nice glass of carrot juice ready, as Doctor Who is bringing back classic companion Melanie Bush, played by Bonnie Langford, for the new season starring Ncuti Gatwa.

What’s Happening:

in 1986 as the companion to the Sixth and Seventh Doctors played by Colin Baker and Sylvester McCoy, before returning in a cameo role in Jodie Whittaker’s final episode as the Thirteenth Doctor. Now, she will be reprising the role of Melanie in the new season of the show, alongside Ncuti Gatwa, who plays the Fifteenth Doctor.

Making her West End debut at just seven years old in Gone with the Wind at Theatre Royal Drury Lane, Bonnie has since gone on to lead an outstanding career. From her countless performances on both Broadway and West End, such as Chicago, 9 to 5 and Cats, to her award-winning role as Carmel Kazemi on EastEnders.

What They’re Saying:

"I am absolutely thrilled to be bringing Melanie Bush back. To be part of the exceptional cast, crew and production team led by the force of nature that is Russell T Davies is a career highlight. I’m so privileged and proud to have been a member of the family since the classic era and to be included in the new generation is phenomenal.” Showrunner Russell T Davies said: “Open those TARDIS doors wide, because Bonnie’s back! What an honour, delight and hoot to welcome back the character of Melanie, after too long away. And this isn’t just a cameo, Bonnie is right in the thick of the action, battling monsters and chaos and cliffhangers, right at the Doctor's side, just like the old days.”

About Doctor Who: