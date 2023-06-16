D23 Offering Member Add-On Experience for Two Disney Jollywood Nights Events

Yesterday, Walt Disney World announced Disney Jollywood Nights, a brand-new extra-ticket event coming to Disney’s Hollywood Studios this holiday season. If you happen to be a D23 member, you can make your evening at the event a little more magical with a special add-on experience taking place on two event nights.

What’s Happening:

D23: The Official Disney Fan Club is excited to offer an exclusive D23 add-on experience during two nights of this special event, which will include reserved viewing for the Jollywood Nights Nighttime Spectacular Jingle Bell, Jingle BAM!

Access to this special experience will require admission to Disney Jollywood Nights on either Monday, November 27th or Wednesday, November 29th, 2023.

D23 will be sharing more instructions on how to reserve your access to this holly-jolly experience very soon.

This experience will have limited availability, so plan ahead to purchase your admission for Disney Jollywood Nights for either date.

Disney Jollywood Nights will run on 10 select nights from November 11th through December 20th.

Party dates are: November: 11,18, 20, 27, 29 December: 4, 6,16,18, 20

Guests will have access to the event from 8:30 pm-12:30 am.

Event tickets are $159 to $179 per ticket, plus tax (prices vary by event date).

Event tickets go on sale to the public on July 6th, but guests of select Walt Disney World Resort hotels, Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin hotels, and Shades of Green can buy tickets starting June 29th.

