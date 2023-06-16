Performers From Walt Disney World’s Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular Attend World Premiere of “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”

Some special Disney Parks personalities were on hand at the world premiere of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, fortunately taking a break from their normally action-packed Indy-based theater experiences.
What’s Happening:
- During the recent world premiere of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, many celebs, stars, and studio celebrities were able to walk the red carpet, including a few celebrities from Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
- Kevin Brassard and Michelle Waitman were there in attendance to celebrate the arrival of the new film. While they might not be household names, it's fun for Disney Parks fans to know that Brassard originated the role of Indiana Jones at the Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular at Disney’s Hollywood Studios when it first opened in 1989 and is still there today, appearing as “The Producer.” Michelle Waitman portrays Marion at the show, and performs in a multitude of stunts throughout, including assisting one unfortunate park “guest” during a fight scene.
- One of the last traces of what was Disney-MGM Studios that still exists at the present Disney’s Hollywood Studios, The Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular is still a popular offering with guests at the Walt Disney World theme park. Viewers sit in the outdoor theater and are treated to a recreation of a film shoot, highlighting key stunt-filled moments from the classic Raiders of the Lost Ark.
- Over the last three decades the show has remained largely unchanged even with the addition of subsequent Indiana Jones films. There, stunt performers recreate scenes from the original film like the iconic boulder roll, marketplace fight scenes, and a climactic escape from a plane about to burst into flames.
- With the new film on approach, The Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular has a new neighbor at the park, the Den of Destiny, which you can see more of here.
- In Lucasfilm’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Harrison Ford returns as the legendary hero archaeologist, starring along with Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag), Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory), John Rhys-Davies (Raiders of the Lost Ark), Toby Jones (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom), Boyd Holbrook (Logan), Ethann Isidore (Mortel) and Mads Mikkelsen (Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore).
- Directed by James Mangold, the film is produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel, with Steven Spielberg and George Lucas serving as executive producers. John Williams, who has scored each Indy adventure since the original Raiders of the Lost Ark in 1981, has once again composed the score.
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny arrives in theaters on June 30th.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning