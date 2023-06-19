Disney Parks Adventureland Collection Now Available on shopDisney

You might not be able to travel the world all the time, but visiting Disneyland and Magic Kingdom will instantly transport you to incredible themed lands. Guests looking for the thrill of a trek through the jungle will certainly love Adventureland and while they can’t be there every day, new apparel inspired by the land is the next best thing.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Summer is here and so are fashionable offerings on shopDisney ! Fans who want to express their love of Disney Parks will be anxious to get their hands on the Adventureland collection that’s as wondrous and exciting as the land itself.

! Fans who want to express their love of Disney Parks will be anxious to get their hands on the Adventureland collection that’s as wondrous and exciting as the land itself. Earlier this year, Adventureland themed merchandise popped up at Walt Disney World and Enchanted Tiki Room styles flew into shopDisney with parrot José prominently featured, and it seems like more goodies are on the way.

Disney has teased that the vibrant assortment will include a gorgeous orange dress with tiki bird icons and tropical flowers that everyone will be putting on their shopping lists.

If a dress isn’t your favorite article of clothing, there’s also a button down shirt and matching shorts in men’s styles.

Finally, bring your whole look together with a beautiful Pineapple Swirl wooden bangle bracelet etched with “Enchanted Tiki Room” on the inner band.

The Adventureland Collection will be available on shopDisney starting on June 19th.

starting on June 19th. Links to the individual items can be found below.

Free shipping at shopDisney:

Don’t forget that shopDisney purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Walt Disney’s Enchanted Tiki Room Dress for Women – Adventureland – $128.00

Enchanted Tiki Room Woven Shirt for Men – $59.99

Enchanted Tiki Room Shorts for Men – $39.99

Pineapple Swirl Bangle – Enchanted Tiki Room – $29.99

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!