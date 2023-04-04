Photos: Follow Your Own Path With New Adventureland and Enchanted Tiki Room Merchandise

Welcome to our Tropical Hideaway, you lucky people you! A new line of Enchanted Tiki Room and Adventureland merchandise is now available at Walt Disney World.

This new collection features some general Adventureland apparel, as well as plenty of merchandise inspired by Walt Disney’s Enchanted Tiki Room.

Live your own adventure with this shirt, which actually features the entrance to Disneyland’s Adventureland. The shirt retails for $39.99.

This Enchanted Tiki Room dress retails for $54.99.

Jose the emcee features in this button-up shirt that retails for $59.99.

Another cropped T-Shirt, available for $39.99.

Lastly, we have a hair accessory set.

More New Walt Disney World Merchandise: