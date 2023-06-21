Disney100: Disney Animation and “The Little Mermaid” Live-Action LEGO Sets Come to shopDisney

The Disney100 celebration continues to amaze us not only at the parks, but also as part of the merchandise collections! This year LEGO has already introduced fun sets themed to Mickey Mouse, movies, and classic characters and two selections from their recent animation inspired series as well as a live-action The LIttle Mermaid set have made their way to shopDisney.

What’s Happening:

If you’re looking to commemorate the Walt Disney Company’s 100th anniversary with an activity, well LEGO is your best bet! The company has released several sets for various skill levels that carry the Disney100 branding and their most recent wave is now at shopDisney.

Just today, two LEGO sets themed to Disney animated classics arrived at the online retailer including Disney Villains and Disney Duos.

LEGO Disney Duos 43226 – Disney100

The Villains set is designed for the adult collector and features 2 brick-built VHS cases referencing Disney’s Aladdin and Sleeping Beauty, a VHS ‘tape’ of The Little Mermaid, a book representing Beauty and the Beast, a Queen of Hearts playing card for Alice in Wonderland, a ‘poison’ apple for Snow White and a pocket watch representing Captain Hook from Peter Pan.

LEGO Disney Villain Icons 43227 – Disney100

Meanwhile the Disney Duo can be enjoyed by fans 6 and older and features character pairs like Lumiere and Cogsworth from Beauty and the Beast, Pua and Hei Hei from Moana, Nemo and Squirt from Finding Nemo and Meeko and Percy from Pocahontas.

LEGO Ariel’s Treasure Chest 43229 – The Little Mermaid – Live Action Film

Fans who are interested in collecting outside of Disney100, will love bringing home Ariel from the live-action The Little Mermaid as part of Ariel’s Treasure Chest set designed for fans ages 6 and up. This functional treasure chest includes a working lid and drawers, spinning turntable, and thingamabobs! There's also an Ariel LEGO mini-doll figure with a blue ''diamond'' dress.

as part of Ariel’s Treasure Chest set designed for fans ages 6 and up. This functional treasure chest includes a working lid and drawers, spinning turntable, and thingamabobs! There's also an Ariel LEGO mini-doll figure with a blue ''diamond'' dress. Guests will find these Disney100 and Little Mermaid LEGO sets available now on shopDisney and prices range from $44.99-$129.99.

While the official anniversary doesn’t come until October, Disney100 is taking place throughout 2023! Stay up to date with the latest news, merchandise, content and park offerings by checking out our Disney100 tag.