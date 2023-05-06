New Disney100 LEGO Sets To Debut In June

LEGO is celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company with special new LEGO sets that will be available in June.

What’s Happening:

LEGO is introducing special new lego sets celebrating Disney100, from Disney Villains to our favorite duos for all eras of Disney Animation.

All three sets are being released on June 1st of this year but can be pre-ordered now.

Showcase your passion for all things related to Disney Villains just in time for the Disney 100th anniversary with this LEGO Disney Villain Icons building set for adults.

This detailed Disney villain collectible set features 2 brick-built VHS cases referencing Disney’s Aladdin and Sleeping Beauty, a VHS ‘tape’ of The Little Mermaid , a book representing Beauty and the Beast , a Queen of Hearts playing card for Alice in Wonderland , a ‘poison’ apple for Snow White

The set also features several hidden features and functions and makes a nostalgic bookend on a shelf. This premium, collectible LEGO set includes 4 well-known villain characters from iconic Disney movies, including Disney's Maleficent, the Evil Queen in Disguise from Snow White, Gaston from Beauty and the Beast and Jafar from Aladdin, and can make a unique and distinctive Disney gift for display. Contains 1,540 pieces.

Appeal to movie fans and kids aged 6 and up with this LEGO Disney: Disney Duos set, which includes 4 pairs of iconic brick-built collectible figures from classic movies just in time for Disney's 100th anniversary.

Each character is posable, and every pair comes with a connectable display stand featuring a Disney-100th-anniversary-decorated element.

As they build, kids can enjoy an easy and intuitive adventure with the LEGO Builder app. They can zoom in and rotate models in 3D, save sets and track their progress. Favorite Disney characters This premium set is packed with beloved companion character pairs, including Lumiere and Cogsworth from Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, Pua and Hei Hei from Moana , Nemo and Squirt from Finding Nemo and Meeko and Percy from Pocahontas .

The set is perfect for display and will be something everyone talks about when they see it. Contains 533 pieces.

Inspire kids ages 7 and up to new heights of imaginative play with this LEGO Disney The Enchanted Treehouse set. It has a 2-level tree house construction toy, waterfall, zip line, 13 LEGO mini-doll figures, plus lots of accessories and features to inspire play, including a cave hidden behind the waterfall and a secret staircase in the tree house.

As they build, kids can enjoy an easy and intuitive adventure with the LEGO Builder app, zooming in and rotating models, and tracking progress.

This set sparks creative storytelling and helps grow kids’ confidence as they play with beloved characters. The set works for group play and can be added to other LEGO Disney sets (sold separately) for more fun.

Created to celebrate the Disney 100th anniversary, this premium set is packed with mini Princess Disney dolls, including Disney’s Mulan

