Unlock the Magic of “The Little Mermaid” With New Sets from LEGO

This summer world wide audiences will get to be part of Ariel’s world when the live-action The Little Mermaid splashes into theaters. Now, leading up to the highly anticipated arrival, LEGO is diving into the fun with new playsets that will be available starting later this spring.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

At long last, Disney's remake of The Little Mermaid is nearly here and we can’t wait to discover the magic of this story in live-action format starring Halle Bailey as Ariel!

is nearly here and we can’t wait to discover the magic of this story in live-action format starring Halle Bailey as Ariel! It must be pretty incredible for storytellers to create the exciting worlds that Ariel, her sisters and aquatic friends call home. Fans too like to have a part in creating something magical, and thanks to LEGO, they can have fun building new sets inspired by the film!

Whether you’re a novice builder or a long-time expert, there’s a special feeling you get when building or playing with LEGO and these new offerings are no exception.

The new assortment includes a portable LEGO Little Mermaid Story Book set

With the LEGO Ariel's Treasure Chest

The LEGO Royal Clamshell Ariel Ursula King Triton Sebastian Flounder Ariel’s sisters Indira and Karina

The set is available for pre-order exclusively at LEGO Stores and LEGO.com/Mermaid

Guests can enjoy exploring life under the sea with these LEGO products that are perfect for kids and kids at heart. Prices range from $19.99-$159.99.

More The Little Mermaid Fun:

The Little Mermaid stars Halle Bailey, Awkwafina, Jonah Hauer-King, Javier Bardem, and Melissa McCarthy and swims into theaters on May 26th!