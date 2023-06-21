Photos: Progress Continues on Tiana’s Bayou Adventure and Tiana’s Palace at Disneyland

Late last month, Splash Mountain permanently closed their doors at Disneyland Park to make way for the new Tiana’s Bayou Adventure to take over the space. Now, several weeks later, guests can start seeing visible construction being done on the Disneyland peak as it turns into the new attraction.

Scaffolding has appeared on the side of the mountain, allowing those working on the project to access the top of the attraction. It appears everything is moving on a similar path like that at Walt Disney World, where one of the first noticeable changes to the attraction’s features will be the removal of the iconic tree trunk at the top of Splash Mountain’s Chickapin Hill as it becomes Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. Based on the attraction’s model that was on display at D23 Expo late last year, this will become more of a dome and look quite different from the attraction we’ve known for over three decades.

More visible progress has taken place in the nearby New Orleans Square. Over at the fan-favorite eatery, French Market, that transformation into Tiana’s Palace continues. Tarps and scaffolds have been removed to show a new facade that strongly resembles the concept art that is also displayed on the construction walls blocking the project.

Much of the bead-like adornments have already been installed, and a faux-steamship look on the building is already taking shape. Tiana’s Palace will be the newest restaurant on Orleans Street when it opens.. The new eatery will have much of the same pinch of pizzazz and flair as the restaurant from the film, offering authentic New Orleans flavors inspired by Tiana’s friends and adventures in this quick-service style restaurant.

Disney Imagineers have even partnered with Disney Animation artists from the original film to bring this story to life at Disneyland park. In fact, the film designers took inspiration from the exterior of the original French Market Restaurant in New Orleans Square when designing Tiana’s Palace for the movie. Talk about a full circle moment.

Recently, we were treated to a first hand look full of new information sharing the fun and magic of the upcoming attraction and the inspiration behind it. You can take a look at that here. Tiana’s Palace is currently slated to open later this year at Disneyland Park, with Tiana’s Bayou Adventure making its grand debut in late 2024.