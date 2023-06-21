Marvel Gets Backlash for AI-Generated “Secret Invasion” Title Sequence

Marvel’s Secret Invasion premiered on Disney+ today and one particular part of the first episode is drawing a lot of attention on social media. The colorful title sequence for the new series was created by artificial intelligence and are sharing their displeasure with Marvel’s decision to not hire an actual artist.
- Deadline shared an explanation from Ali Selim, the director of the new series, as to why they chose to go with an AI-generated title sequence:
- “When we reached out to the AI vendors, that was part of it — it just came right out of the shape-shifting, Skrull world identity, you know? Who did this? Who is this?”
- Selim also explained a bit about what the process of creating the sequence was like on his end:
- “We would talk to them about ideas and themes and words, and then the computer would go off and do something. And then we could change it a little bit by using words, and it would change.”
- The title sequence was designed by Method Studios.
- However, fans have not been as welcoming to the use of AI for the show’s opening. In fact, many have taken to social media to share their displeasure.
- Check out some of the responses as well as a few glimpses of the title sequence in the tweets below:
- The use of AI to replace artists and other laborers has become a major topic of conversation lately with the ongoing WGA strike, making the use of this title sequence particularly poorly timed.
