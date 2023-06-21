Marvel Gets Backlash for AI-Generated “Secret Invasion” Title Sequence

Marvel’s Secret Invasion premiered on Disney+ today and one particular part of the first episode is drawing a lot of attention on social media. The colorful title sequence for the new series was created by artificial intelligence and are sharing their displeasure with Marvel’s decision to not hire an actual artist.

Deadline “When we reached out to the AI vendors, that was part of it — it just came right out of the shape-shifting, Skrull world identity, you know? Who did this? Who is this?”

Selim also explained a bit about what the process of creating the sequence was like on his end: “We would talk to them about ideas and themes and words, and then the computer would go off and do something. And then we could change it a little bit by using words, and it would change.”

The title sequence was designed by Method Studios.

However, fans have not been as welcoming to the use of AI for the show’s opening. In fact, many have taken to social media to share their displeasure.

Check out some of the responses as well as a few glimpses of the title sequence in the tweets below:

Secret Invasion intro is AI generated. I’m devastated, I believe AI to be unethical, dangerous and designed solely to eliminate artists careers. Spent almost half a year working on this show and had a fantastic experience working with the most amazing people I ever met… — Jeff Simpson (@jeffsimpsonkh) June 21, 2023

Very disappointed that Marvel Studios decided to use AI for the opening credits of Secret Invasion.https://t.co/uojLB4TdOl pic.twitter.com/iSgA7qm4o7 — Kunal – Commissions (4/10) (@HairyShortStack) June 21, 2023

I started watching Secret Invasion. And then the intro happened.



I immediately thought "wait a minute, is this AI generated?!"



Turns out, yep, it is. I immediately binned the show after that. pic.twitter.com/0HkBWDxErW — John Cullen (@nellucnhoj) June 21, 2023

The SECRET INVASION credit sequence was made by AI, and it's immediately obvious, because it looks gross. Talk about getting off on the wrong foot. pic.twitter.com/KrnSgWqrL3 — Lon Harris (@Lons) June 21, 2023

The use of AI to replace artists and other laborers has become a major topic of conversation lately with the ongoing WGA strike, making the use of this title sequence particularly poorly timed.

