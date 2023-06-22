Celebrate the 4th of July at Knott’s Berry Farm With Fireworks and Other Family Friendly Entertainment

Knott’s Berry Farm will be celebrating the 4th of July in style with a fireworks show and special family-friendly entertainment. The park will be open from 10am – 11pm, with a fireworks show at 9:30pm.
What’s Happening:
- Freedom will ring at Knott's Berry Farm on the 4th of July as the park celebrates our nation’s birthday with a spectacular fireworks show and special family-friendly entertainment.
- There is fun from sunup to sundown including the reimagined Fiesta Village, Ghost Town Alive! and Knott’s Summer Nights!
- The new Fiesta Village offers another Knott's original experience with enhanced theming, beautiful décor, authentic food, immersive entertainment, thrilling rides, and more.
- Lively entertainment continues park-wide with Ghost Town Alive! where guests are invited to become the star of this summer's new action-packed storyline in the streets of Ghost Town.
- The summer adventure continues long after dark, with a nighttime summer party that will liven up the night. Knott's Summer Nights offers a variety of live music, classic summer eats, and games for the whole family to enjoy.
- The Independence Day fireworks show kicks off with a bang at 9:30pm as guests are treated to an exhilarating fanfare of radiant bursts and brilliant shimmers.
- Here’s a look at the fireworks viewing locations throughout the park: