Videos / Photos: Fiesta Village Reopens with Remodeled Look and New Entertainment at Knott’s Berry Farm

The Fiesta Village area of Knott’s Berry Farm was added to the theme park in the late 1960s, and this summer it has received a fairly major overhaul, bringing a new air of classiness to the Mexican-themed land.

In the video embedded below, you can see an overview of just how much Fiesta Village has changed with this new remodel.

Watch Fiesta Village 2023 remodel at Knott's Berry Farm:

The area called Mission Row next to the Silver Bullet roller coaster may be the first part of Fiesta Village you encounter during your visit to Knott’s Berry Farm, and that section has been modified with new booths and carnival-style games as well. But fear not, the scale models of California’s famous missions remain intact.

I was able to attend the opening night celebration for the new Fiesta Village, and the Peanuts gang joined in on the fun that evening, too! Sally Brown, Lucy Van Pelt, and Snoopy were all there in their appropriately festive outfits.

That night we also got a taste of some of the new entertainment debuting in Fiesta Village for the 2023 summer season, which includes a very fun new show performed by the famous Bob Baker Marionettes.

Watch Bob Baker Marionettes FULL NEW SHOW in Fiesta Village 2023 at Knott's Berry Farm:

Additional shows being performed in Fiesta Village this summer include Mariachi Angelitas and Adelaide Salsa Tropical. There’s also a Storyteller for the wee ones.

But my absolute favorite part of the Fiesta Village makeover has to be the area right in front of the Jaguar roller coaster. This section has been decked out with a gorgeous new water feature, a lovely themed bridge, and some super neat-looking Aztec ruins.

Across the path on the other side of Fiesta Village sits Alebrije Gardens, where some extremely colorful characters can be found in the form of a group of new statues scattered around. Classic attractions like the Hat Dance and others have also received new paint jobs, giving them a shiny new look.

The following photos should give more of an impression of the Fiesta Village overhaul, and what the themed area feels like once nighttime comes around at Knott’s.

And speaking of nighttime, there’s an energetic new street party show called “Calle Celebracion” that lights up the area with dancers, music, projection effects, and enormous puppets.

Watch "Calle Celebracion" FULL NEW SHOW in Fiesta Village 2023 at Knott's Berry Farm:

Next let’s take a look at some of the many new food offerings available around Fiesta Village, including items like Chicken Tinga Tacos, Carne Asada Fries, and a delicious Pinata Cookie.

And what newly refurbished theme-park area would be complete without new merchandise? We were thrilled to find new apparel tied to the Jaguar coaster, as well as land-specific merch and knick-knacks for all of Fiesta Village.

The newly remodeled Fiesta Village is now open at Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park, California. For additional information and to purchase advance tickets to the park, be sure to visit Knott’s official website.