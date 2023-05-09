Reimagined Fiesta Village Opening May 26th at Knott’s Berry Farm Alongside the Return of Ghost Town Alive and Knott’s Summer Nights

Knott’s Berry Farm has announced that the reimagined Fiesta Village will open on May 26th, where it will come alive with refreshed rides, new delicious cuisine, live entertainment, and a nighttime street party.

What's Happening:

The transformation of the new Fiesta Village will offer another Knott’s original experience with enhanced theming, beautiful décor, authentic food, immersive entertainment, thrilling rides and more starting on May 26th.

Lively entertainment continues park-wide with the return of Ghost Town Alive! and Summer Nights.

Across the street, Knott’s Soak City reopens its gates for another splash-filled summer.

The Reimagined Fiesta Village:

Fiesta Village comes alive both day and night to celebrate the Hispanic influences in Southern California.

Guests can enjoy the sounds of Mariachi music, encounter a storyteller spinning whimsical tales of the alebrijes, experience performances of the traditional dance Folklorico and be entertained by interactive puppets and their playful antics.

Those who venture through the newly landscaped alebrije gardens can meet Fiesta Village’s very own spirit animal friends.

As the sun goes down, the fun heats up with an immersive nighttime street party, Calle Celebración, spanning the entire village, celebrating Mexican traditions of family, love and community through color, music, dancing and giant colorful puppets.

Guests can savor the flavors of Fiesta at the new restaurant Casa California with burritos, birria quesadillas and signature tamales.

At Cantina Del Sur, plenty of thirst-quenching bebidas will be served. These cold refreshments pair nicely with the delicious fish tacos at the new Baja Taqueria.

Papas Mexicanas brings back a wide variety of toppings for crispy french fries, including a park favorite, the carne asada fries.

Not only can guests enjoy all these delicious food options in the area, but this summer’s tasting card, Flavors of Summer, has expanded to include Sabor de Fiesta with food festival booths in Fiesta Village serving items such as potato and chorizo tacos, micheladas and elotes.

Guests can stroll down Fiesta Mercado, inspired by Los Angeles’ Olvera Street, and find a variety of merchants with unique and authentic items.

New merchandise items inspired by the area include a selection of Chamoy candies, hot sauces and queso.

Other additions include carts throughout the village selling wares such as personalized parasols and colorful zarapes.

Those looking for a thrill can enjoy the seven refreshed rides reopening in this area. Take a swing on Los Voladores and fly through the air, similar to the Flyers of Mexico, or climb aboard one of the 48 hand-carved animals in the Carrusel de California and enjoy this timeless ride.

Due to construction delays, MonteZOOMa: The Forbidden Fortress

Ghost Town Alive!

Your favorite town of Calico comes to life once again this summer with the return of the award-winning, interactive Ghost Town Alive!

Guests are invited to become the star of this summer’s new action-packed storyline in the streets of Ghost Town.

Each guest has the power to unlock secret missions with characters, influence the day’s events, and take on mind-challenging puzzles in this immersive version of the Old West. Ghost Town Alive! will offer new adventures, roles and characters this summer on select days starting May 26th.

Knott’s Summer Nights:

A summer favorite continues after the sun goes down, with a nighttime summer party that extends the fun into the evening.

Guests will have the opportunity to enjoy bands from the local music scene that rotate throughout the event on two stages.

Knott's Summer Nights transforms Calico Park into a neighborhood party like no other with a hub of live music, relaxing atmosphere, Instagram-able photo opportunities and family-friendly games.

A summer party is not complete without an abundance of food and drinks, and no theme park does food quite like Knott’s.

The Knott’s culinary team creates tasty twists to classic summer dishes, from Sea Salt Caramel Iced Coffee, BLTA Chicken Salad Lettuce Wraps and Mexican Pineapple Pork Sandwiches.

A great way to indulge in all the flavors of Summer is by purchasing a tasting card that allows guests to choose from a selection of over four dozen seasonal-inspired dishes and drinks.

Knott’s Soak City: