Photos / Video: “Ghost Town Alive!” and Knott’s Summer Nights Return for Summer 2023 at Knott’s Berry Farm

It’s getting to be summertime once again at Knott’s Berry Farm, and that means the return of special seasonal offerings during both daytime and evening hours at the popular Southern California theme park.

First up, starting at 10 AM each morning (during select dates all summer long) is my personal favorite immersive theme park experience– “Ghost Town Alive!” Watch the embedded video below to get a taste of how this year’s iteration of the event kicks off.

Watch "Ghost Town Alive!" 2023 opening scenes at Knott's Berry Farm:

“Ghost Town Alive!” invites Knott’s Berry Farm guests to step into the old West and visit the mining town of Calico (really the classic Ghost Town themed area of Knott’s), where they’ll meet a memorable cast of characters and live through a seven-hour story that plays out in real time.

It’s Founder’s Day again in Calico, and Judge Roy Bean has gathered all the town’s residents for the celebration. But where’s Sheriff Wheeler and Mayor Milton C. Howell? Those questions and many more were addressed and answered as the story began for us during our visit to Knott’s Berry Farm for opening weekend of the 2023 edition of “Ghost Town Alive!”

As events play out through the day, new issues of the Calico Gazette newspaper are distributed to participants to help them keep up with the story, the details of which I won’t spoil here except to say that it’s a ton of fun, as always.

There are bank robberies, gunfights, rival gangs in search of treasure, lasso lessons, and even a circus in this year’s interactive “Ghost Town Alive!” storyline.

Then the narrative climaxes at the Founder’s Day Hoedown, which takes place in Calico Town Square, right outside the Calico Saloon, which happens to be celebrating its 25th anniversary this year (in-universe of course, as the actual saloon building has been standing at Knott’s since Ghost Town opened in the 1940s).

The hoedown wraps up all the major plot threads from the day’s activities and then culminates in a big participatory dance that includes all the heroes and villains, plus of course the park guests themselves.

https://twitter.com/laughing_place/status/1662605268784652288?s=20

After “Ghost Town Alive!” wraps up and the sun begins to set on Knott’s Berry Farm, it’s time for Knott’s Summer Nights to begin. This summertime event offers unique food and beverage options, plus plenty of entertainment for the bustling Southern California theme park crowds to enjoy.

During our visit to Knott’s this past weekend, we were able to try out one of this year’s Knott’s Summer Nights tasting cards, which includes six menu items from the park’s creative array of seasonal selections.

We tried the Hot Honey Chicken Biscuit Sandwich, several different drinks, a tasty chicken pizza, and some very fun desserts, including a Burger Cupcake, a S’mores Bar, and a Pinata Cookie. All this, plus the reopening of the remodeled Fiesta Village area (which I wrote about in a separate post) makes Knott’s Berry Farm a must-visit in Orange County this summer.

“Ghost Town Alive!” and Knott’s Summer Nights run on select dates from now through September 4th at Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park, California. For additional information and to purchase advance tickets to the park, be sure to visit Knott’s official website.