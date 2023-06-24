Daryl Takes Over The Theme Of “The Ghost And Molly McGee” In New “Theme Song Takeover” on Disney Channel

Only a few short weeks after Libby took over the theme song to The Ghost and Molly McGee, now it’s Daryl’s turn to show off his musical talent to the already catchy-tune to the hit Disney Channel series.

What’s Happening:

Molly’s brother, Daryl McGee is the star of the latest entry in the Theme Song Takeover interstitial short-form series on Disney Channel.

interstitial short-form series on Disney Channel. In the new version of the theme song to The Ghost And Molly McGee, Daryl repurposes the tune with his own lyrics, showcasing his schemes, deals, bartering, and even a bootleg show or two. See below.

Frequent Disney Channel viewers know that Theme Song Takeover is a fan-favorite short form series that populates breaks on the network, showcasing different characters from hit shows taking over the main theme for their chance to share the spotlight for a bit. Amphibia , Big City Greens , and even previous entries from The Ghost and Molly McGee have all been featured since the short form series began.

is a fan-favorite short form series that populates breaks on the network, showcasing different characters from hit shows taking over the main theme for their chance to share the spotlight for a bit. and even previous entries from have all been featured since the short form series began. Recently, we saw Molly’s best human friend, Libby Stein-Torres take center stage as she took over

The Ghost and Molly McGee is currently in the middle of its second season, taking a short hiatus before returning next month. So far in the series we’ve seen plenty of Daryl’s schemes, but the main drama and fun in the series is centered around the McGee family’s new neighbors, the Chens. Molly has a budding more-than-friendship with neighbor Ollie, While this is all well and good for normal series fodder, the added thrill is that the family just happens to be a family of ghost hunters.

is currently in the middle of its second season, taking a short hiatus before returning next month. So far in the series we’ve seen plenty of Daryl’s schemes, but the main drama and fun in the series is centered around the McGee family’s new neighbors, the Chens. Molly has a budding more-than-friendship with neighbor Ollie, While this is all well and good for normal series fodder, the added thrill is that the family just happens to be a family of ghost hunters. You can catch up with the series now on Disney Channel and Disney+