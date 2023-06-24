“Secret Invasion” Star Emilia Clarke Says She Almost Hit Samuel L. Jackson with a Car While Filming the Marvel Series

Secret Invasion star Emilia Clarke is no stranger to action. However, during the filming of one particular action sequence for Marvel’s latest Disney+ series, the actress admits she nearly ran over Samuel L. Jackson, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In a recent interview, Clarke recalled the almost-incident during the filming of the series: “They put me in a Lada, which is like a very old Russian car,” Clarke explained. “And I got in and I was like, ‘Hey, what’s with the six [shift knobs] up in here? Which one am I using? Why does it have 10 pedals?’ It’s [like] a tractor… I know how to drive. I know how to drive stick. [But there wasn’t] enough time. They’re saying, ‘We’ve gotta go. We’re shooting. Come on honey. Just go. We’re gonna go.’”

Clarke continued, saying she made an understandable mistake behind the wheel: “[I] get in there. We get up to it. The camera is right there. Sam is right there. And I pressed the wrong thing, I pressed the accelerator rather than the brake.”

Luckily, Clarke was able to find the brake and avoid running over Nick Fury himself.

While Clarke says Jackson was “very gentlemanly and lovely and nice” about the situation, she had a slightly different reaction: “Then I cried a little bit and someone else drove it for me.”

You can see both Clarke and Jackson in Marvel’s Secret Invasion now on Disney+.

In Marvel Comics, “Secret Invasion” is a story in which Earth has been infiltrated by the shape-shifting race of aliens known as the Skrulls. Earth’s mightiest heroes have to assemble to take out this new threat, but they don’t know who they can trust as any one of them can be a Skrull.

