Photos: A Closer Look at Eric Tan’s Astronaut Vinyl Figure Series

Even though they have been available at the parks of the Walt Disney World Resort for a little while now, we are getting a closer look at the new figures available from Artist Eric Tan.

The latest entry in the Disney Vinyl Series spotlights more of the great talent that Disney is finding to bring a new style to favorite Disney Characters. Eric Tan’s new line of figures are ready to take off into outer space.

Tan originally shared his figures on Instagram earlier this month, saying “I was fortunate enough to be asked to create the upcoming wave of Disney Vinyl ‘Artist Series’ toys. I’m such a huge fan (and collector!) of vinyl toys, especially space-themed ones, so I based the series on the premise that 8 of my favorite classic Disney characters visit Tomorrowland for a goodwill mission to Mars. It was a dream to design each character with unique & simple silhouettes that remained instantly recognizable. Figuring out the colors and materials was another exciting part of designing 3D characters. Mickey here is loosely based on this crazy TV/DVD player I remember seeing at the Disney office back in the early 2000’s. HUGE thanks to my personal idol @jtq3 for sculpting Mickey in 3D! Each figure is about 5″ tall and comes with one of 8 mystery pieces that combine to form a big surprise.”

That surprise is also on display, forming the original Moonliner rocket ship from Disneyland’s Tomorrowland.

You can find the figures at select locations throughout the Walt Disney World Resort and the Disneyland Resort now. You can also pick them up on shopDisney, which you can read more about in our post here.