Disneyland Resort Cast Members Sign Beams for Part of San Fransokyo Square Bridge

Disneyland Resort Cast Members got the opportunity to sign square beams that are going to be part of the San Fransokyo Gate bridge in Disney California Adventure park.

San Fransokyo Square will transport guests to the not-too-distant future in a fictional mash-up of two iconic cities – San Francisco and Tokyo. As the tech industry began to emerge and the local fishing trade fell on hard times, entrepreneurs came together to reinvent the seaside canneries into a vibrant, multicultural district of neighborhood restaurants and small businesses where you’ll be able to eat and shop.

An iconic landmark of the area will be the San Fransokyo Gate Bridge, which will span the tide pools linking San Fransokyo Square to the Paradise Gardens Park obelisk.

Once you cross the bridge, you’ll catch a view of the floating wind turbine atop an old fishing net tannery, powering the district from high in the sky. Clues to the area’s storied and charming past can be found in the details throughout San Fransokyo Square.

Outside a converted warehouse at the south end of San Fransokyo, you may have the opportunity to encounter Baymax.