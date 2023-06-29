Photos: Work Continues on San Fransokyo Square Bridge at Disney California Adventure

Work continues on the coming San Fransokyo Square at Disney California Adventure and a lot of progress has been made on the bridge since our last update in May.

The towers have gone up on the bridge as it begins to more closely resemble the Golden Gate Bridge.

The transformation to the bridge is just a small part of the work on the San Fransokyo Square area that is set to open later this summer

Check out some photos of the bridge below, as well as concept art for the eventual finished product.

