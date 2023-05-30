Photos: New Thematic Details and Signage Appear in San Fransokyo Square at Disney California Adventure

Construction on the reimagined San Fransokyo Square, which will replace Pacific Wharf at Disney California Adventure, is coming along, with new thematic details and signage being installed throughout the area.

Plenty of new signage has been painted onto the buildings of the future San Fransokyo Square, inspired by the city featured in Big Hero 6. Most of the old Pacific Wharf establishments are sticking around, such as Cocina Cucamonga. Plenty of Big Hero 6 references have been worked in, such as the Baymax you can spot flying above the Wharfside Travel Agency sign.

The bridge to Pacific Wharf has been painted red, but has yet to receive its full Golden Gate Bridge-esque makeover.

Construction walls near Cocina Cucamonga feature some San Fransokyo Square concept art.

The side of the Pacific Wharf Cafe facing into the land is being worked on, with a new name likely incoming for the restaurant.

San Fransokyo Square features tri-cultural influences with signage in English and Japanese, with some also in Spanish.

A beautiful new piece of art featuring the San Fransokyo Gate Bridge now adorns the building housing the area’s restrooms.

Replacing the Karl Strauss Beer Truck, a converted warehouse at the south end of San Fransokyo will give guests the opportunity to encounter Baymax.