New Look at the Queue of Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs – Opening November 2023 at Hong Kong Disneyland

The Walt Disney Imagineering Instagram has shared a new look inside the queue of Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs, opening later this year at Hong Kong Disneyland.

What’s Happening:

Last week, Hong Kong Disneyland shared some concept art World of Frozen

A newly released video features Alfred Lee, creative designer with the Hong Kong Imagineering team giving a tour through the attraction’s queue.

We get a look at Wandering Oaken himself, peering through the door of a sauna, just like in the queue for Frozen Ever After EPCOT

Also shown off are the figures of Olaf and Sven (seen above) as well as a fun totem pole featuring Kristoff’s family of trolls.

The first Frozen ­-themed coaster anywhere in the world, Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs was built by none other than Wandering Oaken himself. He’s enlisted the help of his buddies Olaf and Sven to power the attraction as they work together to pull the sleds to the top of the lift hill.

World of Frozen, which opens in November 2023

The land’s story takes place after the two films with Anna and Elsa creating a Summer Snow Day.

In addition to Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs, the area will also feature a version of Frozen Ever After from EPCOT.

This one of three Frozen themed areas coming to Disney Parks around the world, with Walt Disney Studios Park in Paris and Tokyo DisneySea both getting a themed area as well. World of Frozen at Hong Kong Disneyland will be the first of these new lands to open when they “open up the gates” in November 2023.