Photos / Video – “Rogers: The Musical” Merchandise Arrives at Disney California Adventure

by |
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

The Disneyland Resort is hosting a special preview of Rogers: The Musical today, and with that, we got our first look at some of the merchandise available for the all-new show at Disney California Adventure.

The merchandise is available at a cart near the Hyperion Theater, and includes a few Rogers: The Musical logo items, including a T-Shirt, magnet, ornament, and sign.

There’s also plenty of generic Captain America items that have previously been available for sale, including mouse ears and even Cap’s all-important shield.

Watch our Video Tour Through the Rogers: The Musical – Speciality Food and Merchandise Offerings

We’ll have more from the preview of Rogers: The Musical later today, but in the meantime, take a look at some new images and clips from the show that Disney released earlier today, as well as speciality food and beverage items.

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning