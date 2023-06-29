Photos / Video – “Rogers: The Musical” Merchandise Arrives at Disney California Adventure

The Disneyland Resort is hosting a special preview of Rogers: The Musical today, and with that, we got our first look at some of the merchandise available for the all-new show at Disney California Adventure.

The merchandise is available at a cart near the Hyperion Theater, and includes a few Rogers: The Musical logo items, including a T-Shirt, magnet, ornament, and sign.

There’s also plenty of generic Captain America items that have previously been available for sale, including mouse ears and even Cap’s all-important shield.

Watch our Video Tour Through the Rogers: The Musical – Speciality Food and Merchandise Offerings

We’ll have more from the preview of Rogers: The Musical later today, but in the meantime, take a look at some new images and clips from the show that Disney released earlier today, as well as speciality food and beverage items.