Photos / Video – Speciality “Rogers: The Musical” Food and Beverage Items at Disney California Adventure

The Disneyland Resort is hosting a special preview of the all-new Rogers: The Musical today, and with that, we got our first look at the specialty food and beverage offerings.

Disney previously previewed many of the specialty food and beverage offerings available at Disney California Adventure, but here’s a look at them today during a special media display. The kettle corn either comes individually, or with a specialty Rogers: The Musical popcorn bucket.

We’ll have more from the preview of Rogers: The Musical later today, but in the meantime, take a look at some new images and clips from the show that Disney released earlier today, as well as a few new pieces of merchandise.