Photos & Videos: Watch the Full Show of “Rogers: The Musical” at Disney California Adventure

The Disneyland Resort is hosting a special preview of the all-new Rogers: The Musical today, which we were fortunate enough to be in attendance for. Let’s take our first proper look at the all-new stage show at Disney California Adventure.

Banners for Rogers: The Musical can be found all along Hollywood Blvd. leading up to the Hyperion Theater.

The courtyard of the Hyperion Theater also has those same banners, as well as new billboards.

Once inside the theater, a projection of Captain America’s shield is shown, while a radio plays music from the era alongside some unique radio advertisements.

Watch First Performance of the NEW Rogers: The Musical

Following the performance was a Q&A with some of the creatives behind the show, including:

Dan Fields , Executive Creative Director at Disney Live Entertainment

, Executive Creative Director at Disney Live Entertainment Roger Heartsner , Executive Producer at Disney Live Entertainment

, Executive Producer at Disney Live Entertainment Dave Bushore , Vice President – Franchise Creative and Marketing at Marvel

, Vice President – Franchise Creative and Marketing at Jennifer Magill , Producer at Disney Live Entertainment

, Producer at Disney Live Entertainment Christopher Lennertz , Composer, Conductor and Arranger

, Composer, Conductor and Arranger Hunter Bell , Book Writer

, Book Writer Sarah Kobayashi, Choreographer at Disney Live Entertainment

Watch Rogers: The Musical – Q&A with Show Creatives:

Here’s the full list of songs featured in Rogers: The Musical…

U-S-Opening Night

I Want You

Star Spangled Man

What You Missed

Save the City

End of the Line

Just One Dance

Rogers: The Musical Finale / Save the City (Reprise)

Here’s an initial reaction to Rogers: The Musical from our reporters Mike and Benji:

Check out more of our coverage from Rogers: The Musical, including the specialty food and beverage items, as well as some new merchandise.