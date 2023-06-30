D23 Gold Members Can Get a Special Collectible in Walt Disney World to Celebrate “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”

D23 Gold Members visiting Walt Disney World can soon pick up a special collectible in celebration of the theatrical release of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.
- D23 Gold Members will soon be able to visit Jock Lindsey’s Hangar Bar in Disney Springs to pick up a limited release paper coaster, featuring a design inspired by the film’s titular dial with the purchase of a beverage from the “Signature Libations” Menus, which offers both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.
- While this new coaster has not yet arrived at Jock Lindsey’s Hangar Bar, Indiana Jones fans should keep an eye out for more details on their upcoming release.
- Jock’s also recently debuted a new menu inspired by the release of the new film.
About Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny:
- In Lucasfilm’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Harrison Ford returns as the legendary hero archaeologist, starring along with:
- Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag)
- Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory)
- John Rhys-Davies (Raiders of the Lost Ark)
- Toby Jones (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom)
- Boyd Holbrook (Logan)
- Ethann Isidore (Mortel)
- Mads Mikkelsen (Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore)
- Directed by James Mangold, the film is produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel, with Steven Spielberg and George Lucas serving as executive producers.
- John Williams, who has scored each Indy adventure since the original Raiders of the Lost Ark in 1981, has once again composed the score.
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is in theaters now. Check out Mike’s review of the final Indiana Jones film.