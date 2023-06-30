D23 Gold Members Can Get a Special Collectible in Walt Disney World to Celebrate “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”

D23 Gold Members visiting Walt Disney World can soon pick up a special collectible in celebration of the theatrical release of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

D23 Gold Members will soon be able to visit Jock Lindsey’s Hangar Bar in Disney Springs

While this new coaster has not yet arrived at Jock Lindsey’s Hangar Bar, Indiana Jones fans should keep an eye out for more details on their upcoming release.

About Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny: