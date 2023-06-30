Props Inspired By “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” Make Their Way To Disney Parks Around The Globe

With the arrival of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny in theaters everywhere today, fans are getting more information about new additions to Indiana Jones experiences at the Disney Parks.

With the highly-anticipated opening of the final installment in the Indiana Jones story, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, fans are learning of new additions to Indiana Jones- based experiences at the Disney Parks worldwide.

Inside Jock Lindsey’s Hangar Bar at Disney Springs

Over at the Indiana Jones and the Temple of Peril attraction in Disneyland Disneyland Resort

While these items are cool to see on their own, they’ll apparently have even more meaning after a viewing of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny .

. Fans of the new film can also get their fill of props from the movie at the Den of Destiny, Disney’s Hollywood Studios Walt Disney World

In Lucasfilm's Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Harrison Ford returns as the legendary hero archaeologist, starring along with Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag), Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory), John Rhys-Davies (Raiders of the Lost Ark), Toby Jones (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom), Boyd Holbrook (Logan), Ethann Isidore (Mortel) and Mads Mikkelsen (Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore).

Directed by James Mangold, the film is produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel, with Steven Spielberg and George Lucas serving as executive producers. John Williams, who has scored each Indy adventure since the original Raiders of the Lost Ark in 1981, has once again composed the score.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is now playing in theaters everywhere.

is now playing in theaters everywhere. For more information on how you can celebrate all things Indiana Jones at the Disney Parks, check out the video that Disney shared below.