“Lilo & Stitch” Director Chris Sanders Discovers Stitch Fab 50 Statue at the Magic Kingdom

Chris Sanders, director of Lilo & Stitch, shared a fun video where he discovered the Stitch Fab 50 statue at Walt Disney World for the first time.
What’s Happening:
- In addition to directing Lilo & Stitch, Sanders is actually also the voice of the mischievous blue alien.
- The director shared a fun TikTok where he discovered the Stitch Fab 50 statue in Tomorrowland at the Magic Kingdom for the first time.
- As with all Fab 50 statues, when you wave a MagicBand+ near it, it activates a voice recording of Stitch, which is provided by Sanders himself.
- Even though the 50th anniversary celebration of Walt Disney World has come to an end, the Fab 50 statues will be sticking around for “just a bit longer.”
- Sanders will be making a return to the world of Lilo & Stitch, as he will once again provide the voice of the character in the upcoming live-action adaptation.
- Other Disney credits for Sanders include The Rescuers Down Under, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, The Lion King, Mulan and Fantasia 2000.
- Following the release of Lilo & Stitch, Sanders left Disney to write and direct How to Train Your Dragon and The Croods for DreamWorks Animation.
- Sanders returned to Disney to direct his first live-action feature, 20th Century Studios’ 2020 film The Call of the Wild, starring Harrison Ford.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning