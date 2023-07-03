NBA’s Lopez Brothers Reunite in Milwaukee as Robin Joins the Bucks

NBA star and big Disney fan Robin Lopez has joined the Milwaukee Bucks, where he will be reunited with his twin brother Brook, according to Bleacher Report.

The Stanford alum has played for nine different teams in his 15-year NBA career, this being his second stint with the Bucks.

Robin played for the Orlando Magic

In fact, in 2019, both he and Brook visited the now-closed NBA Experience Disney Springs Walt Disney World

Robin is also frequently involved in Disney Parks discussions on Twitter and has shown off quite the Disney collection on Instagram.

Coco area behind Big Thunder w/ an abridged Rivers of America



Villains Land w/ entry somewhere between small world & Haunted Mansion



An improved Dinosaur; Australia or South America area at Animal Kingdom



Those Zootopia puppets in Conservation Station



I'd dig that — Robin Lopez (@rolopez42) September 11, 2022