NBA’s Lopez Brothers Reunite in Milwaukee as Robin Joins the Bucks

NBA star and big Disney fan Robin Lopez has joined the Milwaukee Bucks, where he will be reunited with his twin brother Brook, according to Bleacher Report.
- The Stanford alum has played for nine different teams in his 15-year NBA career, this being his second stint with the Bucks.
- Robin played for the Orlando Magic in the 2021-22 season, which is fitting because he has long been very vocal about his Disney fandom.
- In fact, in 2019, both he and Brook visited the now-closed NBA Experience at Disney Springs in Walt Disney World to celebrate Halloween.
- Robin is also frequently involved in Disney Parks discussions on Twitter and has shown off quite the Disney collection on Instagram.
- Brook, who is quite the Disney fan himself, has played for the Bucks since 2018 and won an NBA Championship with the team in 2021.
- Coincidentally, Giannis Antetokounmpo, a teammate of the Lopez brothers in Milwaukee, was the subject of his own Disney film – Rise – just last year.
