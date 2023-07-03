Stars of Marvel’s “Secret Invasion” Play “Pastry or Prop”

Given all the time they’ve spent around shape-shifting aliens, the stars of Marvel’s Secret Invasion are probably accustomed to not knowing exactly what they’re looking at by now. In a new video from Marvel, they put their identification skills to the test in a game of “Pastry or Prop.”

The new video features Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders, Emilia Clarke and Samuel L. Jackson.

In this game, the fours stars are shown an item and they have to gues whether it’s a genuine prop or a piece of cake. And based on the results, the game is anything but… a piece of cake.

Watch the new video below:

In Marvel Comics, “Secret Invasion” is a story in which Earth has been infiltrated by the shape-shifting race of aliens known as the Skrulls. Earth’s mightiest heroes have to assemble to take out this new threat, but they don’t know who they can trust as any one of them can be a Skrull.

The series stars: Samuel L. Jackson Cobie Smulders Ben Mendelsohn Emilia Clarke Kingsley Ben-Adir Don Cheadle Olivia Colman

Secret Invasion is directed by Ali Selim, with Kevin Feige, Jonathan Schwartz, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Samuel L. Jackson, Ali Selim, Kyle Bradstreet and Brian Tucker serving as executive producers.

