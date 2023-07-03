Talos and Gravik Meet in New “Secret Invasion” Clip

The third episode of Marvel’s Secret Invasion is set to hit Disney+ on Wednesday and Marvel shared a clip from the upcoming installment.

The new clip features a conversation between Ben Mendelsohn’s Talos and Kingsley Ben-Adir’s Gravik.

The two argue over Gravik’s apparent plan to attack humans in order to take Earth for himself.

In Marvel Comics, "Secret Invasion" is a story in which Earth has been infiltrated by the shape-shifting race of alien

The series stars: Samuel L. Jackson Cobie Smulders Ben Mendelsohn Emilia Clarke Kingsley Ben-Adir Don Cheadle Olivia Colman

Secret Invasion is directed by Ali Selim, with Kevin Feige, Jonathan Schwartz, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Samuel L. Jackson, Ali Selim, Kyle Bradstreet and Brian Tucker serving as executive producers.

