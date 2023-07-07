Destination D23 to Include Panels on EPCOT and Disney Cruise Line

D23 has revealed two of the exciting panels that will be part of the Destination D23 event at Walt Disney World this September.

Destination D23 will celebrate 100 years of Disney! Guests will journey through every era of Disney, as we venture back through the last century of storytelling and look forward to a limitless future for the company, and its most dedicated fans.

Destination D23 will take place from Friday, September 8th through Sunday, September 10th, at Disney’s Contemporary Resort at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida.

Yesterday, D23 shared some exciting details Disney Cruise Line : 25 Years of Innovative Design at Sea – Get an inside look into designing and building Disney Cruise Ships from the Disney Imagineers currently working on its newest fleet. Learn of the intricacies that go into designing unique spaces and the complexities of ship design. EPCOT : Always in a State of Becoming – A look into the design and ideas behind the transformation of EPCOT and its new neighborhoods, attractions and experiences. Explore the legacy of the park and discover more about the collaboration between Walt Disney Imagineering and Walt Disney World Resort throughout this ambitious process. Highlights include details uncovered by the Marty Sklar Archives and the inspirations that have guided the evolution of Disney’s first park without a castle.

Tickets for Destination D23 are sold out but you can be sure to follow along with us as we bring you all the fun from this year’s event.