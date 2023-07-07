Disneyland Paris to Celebrate Bastille Day on July 14th with Dazzling Fireworks and Drone Display

by |
Tags: , , , ,

Disneyland Paris has announced a celebration of Bastille Day, complete with a dazzling fireworks and drone display.

What’s Happening:

  • On July 14th, France celebrates their national day, Fête Nationale, or Bastille Day. As is always the case, Disneyland Paris will be joining in on the festivities.
  • Straight after Disney Dreams, get ready to be amazed by a dazzling fireworks display and spectacular drone choreography, never before seen at Disneyland Paris!
  • Celebrate beloved Disney and Pixar classics with a French touch, including Beauty and the Beast and Ratatouille. What better moment to sing and dance… “After all, well this is France!”​
  • We just happened to be at Disneyland Paris for Bastille Day last year, so be sure to check out our photos and videos from the festivities.

More Disneyland Paris News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning