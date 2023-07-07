Disneyland Paris to Celebrate Bastille Day on July 14th with Dazzling Fireworks and Drone Display

Disneyland Paris has announced a celebration of Bastille Day, complete with a dazzling fireworks and drone display.

What’s Happening:

On July 14th, France celebrates their national day, Fête Nationale, or Bastille Day. As is always the case, Disneyland Paris will be joining in on the festivities.

Straight after Disney Dreams, get ready to be amazed by a dazzling fireworks display and spectacular drone choreography, never before seen at Disneyland Paris!

Celebrate beloved Disney and Pixar classics with a French touch, including Beauty and the Beast and Ratatouille . What better moment to sing and dance… “After all, well this is France!”​

We just happened to be at Disneyland Paris for Bastille Day last year, so be sure to check out our photos and videos

