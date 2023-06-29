Mantis Coming to Avengers Campus at Walt Disney Studios Park Beginning Saturday, July 1st

After making her Disney Parks debut at Disney California Adventure’s Avengers Campus, Mantis will soon be making her way across the Atlantic to Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris.
- To celebrate the one-year anniversary of Avengers Campus at Walt Disney Studios Park, Mantis will drop in on Star-Lord and Gamora’s epic dance-off. As a powerful empath, she’s sure to work the crowd up into a frenzy of body-popping fun!
- Mantis will begin appearing on Saturday, July 1st and will appear every evening throughout the summer.
- Mantis also appears in the Guardians of the Galaxy: Awesome Dance Off at Disney California Adventure, where she not only brings some wild dance moves to the show, but also the lovable and hilarious naivete she showcases in the Guardians of the Galaxy films.
- Check out the full show with Mantis in our video below:
