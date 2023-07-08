“Abbott Elementary,” “Family Guy,” “Bob’s Burgers” and More Set for San Diego Comic-Con

San Diego Comic-Con is just around the corner and, while this year’s event may not be quite as busy as years past, there are still plenty of Disney-related panels on the schedule.

While both Marvel and Star Wars

San Diego Comic-Con has released complete schedules for Thursday-Saturday (be sure to check back for Sunday's schedule as well).

As for the Disney-related panels, check out the schedule below:

Thursday, July 20:

What We Do in the Shadows 4:30-5:30 p.m., Ballroom 20 The FX series

Archer 5:45-6:45 p.m., Ballroom 20 Ahead of its 14th and final season, the FXX comedy will host a panel and a screening.



Friday, July 21:

Solar Opposites 3-4 p.m., Indigo Ballroom The alien Hulu series

The Great North 4-5 p.m., Indigo Ballroom The Lone Moose family returns for a new look at the fourth season of FOX’s Alaskan adventure series.

Bob’s Burgers 5-6 p.m., Indigo Ballroom The Emmy-winning animated series returns to Comic-Con with a first look at an upcoming episode before it airs on FOX this fall.



Saturday, July 22:

Futurama 11-11:45 a.m., Ballroom 20 Catch the world premiere of the sci-fi animated series before new episodes hit Hulu on July 24.

Abbott Elementary 12:30-1:30 p.m., Indigo Ballroom The stars of ABC's

X-Men: The Animated Series 31st Anniversary 12:30-1:30 p.m., Room 5AB Some of the crew of the animated series discuss their behind-the-scenes experiences.

Family Guy 12:45-1:30 p.m., Ballroom 20 The fan-favorite series returns to Comic-Con to celebrate one of the longest-running shows on television, with over 400 episodes and more coming to FOX this fall.



San Diego Comic-Con will run from Thursday, July 20 through Sunday, July 23 at the San Diego Convention Center. Be sure to follow along as we bring you all the Disney fun from this year’s event.