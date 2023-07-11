CNBC to Feature Exclusive Interview with Disney CEO Bob Iger on Thursday, July 13th

CNBC will have an exclusive interview with Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger on Squawk Box on Thursday, July 13th, 2023.
What’s Happening:
- In a CNBC exclusive interview, Squawk Box anchor David Faber will speak with Disney CEO Bob Iger on Thursday, July 13 at 8:00 a.m. ET live from Sun Valley, ID.
- A transcript will be available at CNBC.com following the interview.
- LaughingPlace.com will also be hosting a live blog sharing key points from the interview as it’s happening.
