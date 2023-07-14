A New Punisher Will be Revealed During “Marvel: Heroes, Hulks and Super-Soldiers” Panel at San Diego Comic-Con

The Punisher has a long and storied past in Marvel Comics, but soon we’re going to learn all about the character’s future during San Diego Comic-Con.
- Marvel announced on Twitter that we will learn about the future of the Punisher during the "Marvel: Heroes, Hulks and Super-Soldiers" at San Diego Comic-Con.
- The tweet features the graphic above, which asks the question “who is the punisher?”
- It appears we will learn who this new Punisher is during this Marvel Comics panel, which takes place on Friday, July 21 at 3 PM PT.
- While there have been many different versions of the Punisher, the character is best known as Frank Castle.
- Castle has been involved in some of the biggest Marvel Comics stories, including “Civil War” and “Secret Invasion.”
- As we learned back in March, Jon Bernthal is set to reprise his titular role as the character from Netflix’s The Punisher in the upcoming Daredevil: Born Again for Disney+.
About the "Marvel: Heroes, Hulks and Super-Soldiers" panel:
- Marvel editor-in-chief C. B. Cebulski leads a panel featuring Marvel’s solo Super Hero series. J. Michael Straczynski takes Captain America to the streets of Manhattan, while Moon Knight roams the roads of Egyptian lore in David Pepose’s Moon Knight: City of the Dead. Meanwhile, the Hulk takes control of Bruce Banner as Phillip Kennedy Johnson continues his new Hulk run, and the hits coming in across the rest of the action-packed Marvel Universe. Be sure to stay until the end to find out what other heroes will be joining their ranks in their own new titles!
San Diego Comic-Con will run from Thursday, July 20 through Sunday, July 23 at the San Diego Convention Center. Be sure to follow along as we bring you all the Disney fun from this year’s event.