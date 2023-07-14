A New Punisher Will be Revealed During “Marvel: Heroes, Hulks and Super-Soldiers” Panel at San Diego Comic-Con

The Punisher has a long and storied past in Marvel Comics, but soon we’re going to learn all about the character’s future during San Diego Comic-Con.

Marvel announced on Twitter

The tweet features the graphic above, which asks the question “who is the punisher?”

It appears we will learn who this new Punisher is during this Marvel Comics panel, which takes place on Friday, July 21 at 3 PM PT.

While there have been many different versions of the Punisher, the character is best known as Frank Castle.

Castle has been involved in some of the biggest Marvel Comics stories, including “Civil War” and “ Secret Invasion

As we learned back in March, Jon Bernthal is set to reprise his titular role as the character from Netflix’s The Punisher in the upcoming Daredevil: Born Again for Disney+

About the "Marvel: Heroes, Hulks and Super-Soldiers" panel:

Marvel editor-in-chief C. B. Cebulski leads a panel featuring Marvel’s solo Super Hero series. J. Michael Straczynski takes Captain America to the streets of Manhattan, while Moon Knight

San Diego Comic-Con will run from Thursday, July 20 through Sunday, July 23 at the San Diego Convention Center. Be sure to follow along as we bring you all the Disney fun from this year’s event.