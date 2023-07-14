Photos: Merchandise Offerings Coming to San Fransokyo Square at Disney California Adventure

We were lucky enough to get a preview of the new San Fransokyo Square area opening soon at Disney California Adventure at Disneyland Resort today. A big component of this preview was the merchandise offerings that will be coming to this new themed land.

First off, one of the pieces of merchandise we assume will be quite popular is this Baymax Sipper.

The new sipper will include your choice of fountain beverage at time of purchase (Limit two per person, per transaction; no discounts apply).

The Baymax Sipper will be available at the following: Lucky Fortune Cookery Cocina Cucamonga Mexican Grill Aunt Cass Café



Of course, there will be some apparel and accessories available for guests to commemorate their visit to San Fransokyo.

A variety of magnets, ornaments and more will also be found around the land.

And it’s not just human guests that will be able to celebrate their love of Big Hero 6.

And finally, guests can collect four different designs of these special San Fransokyo Square medallions.

More on San Fransokyo Square:

Starting in mid-July, you’ll be able to sample new San Fransokyo selections at Lucky Fortune Cookery, and the Port of San Fransokyo Cervecería will officially open. In the weeks following, additional dining options, unique shopping and more will be introduced as the transformation of this thriving seaside plaza continues through its official debut on August 31st.

When the transformation is completed, locations across the area – from the Cappuccino Cart outside the San Fransokyo Gate Bridge to The Bakery Tour

An old fishing net tannery across from the café is being converted to Rita’s Turbine Blenders, a giant drink dispenser offering delicious margaritas and icy beverages. This refreshment stand is owned and named after the repair technician who maintains the floating wind turbine, resembling a giant koi fish, that sits atop the structure.

In addition to these locations, you can expect new menu items at Cocina Cucamonga and Ghirardelli Soda Fountain and Chocolate Shop.

Earlier this week, Disney shared the full Foodie Guide

Guests will also be able to meet with Baymax