Toad Meet & Greet Coming to Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood

Nintendo fans will soon be able to meet with another beloved character, as Toad is heading to Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood.

What’s Happening:

  • Beginning tomorrow, July 15th, Universal Studios Hollywood guests will be able to meet with Toad inside the Mushroom Kingdom of Super Nintendo World.
  • The loveable character has previously been seen at Universal Studios Japan, but this will mark his first appearance in the Hollywood park.
  • Toad joins Mario, Luigi and Princess Peach as characters available to meet in the recently opened land.
