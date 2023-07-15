Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Florida’s “Rock Star Robotics Center” Officially Opens Near Walt Disney World

Last December, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Florida’s Walt Disney World Clubhouse broke ground on a new robotics room. Named by students and made possible by a $500K Disney Grant, the Walt Disney World “Rock Star Robotics Center” is officially open.

Leaders from both organizations were at the grand opening to celebrate the milestone with students.

The opening of this robotics room is just the latest collaboration between Disney and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Florida. The relationship spans over three decades and builds on a long legacy of supporting students as part of the Disney Future Storytellers initiative – actions being taken to empower the next generation of storytellers and innovators to dream about their futures, build their talents and become who they imagine they can be.

What they’re saying: