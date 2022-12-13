Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Florida Break Ground on Facility Paid For By Walt Disney World Grant

The Boys & Clubs of Central Florida have broken ground on a new robotics room that was built with funds from a $500,000 donation from the Walt Disney Company made last year as part of the World’s Most Magical Celebration at Walt Disney World

Last year, the Walt Disney Company donated a combined total of three million dollars to various nonprofits throughout Central Florida, and today, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Florida have broken ground on their new robotics room at the Walt Disney World Clubhouse which is being built with funds from the donation.

The $500,000 donation was made as part of Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary celebration, and now thanks to it, the next generation of STEM storytellers at the Boys & Girls Clubs can develop their skills and reach for their dreams.

A key partner in supporting youth development, Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Florida empowers children with the confidence they need to stay out of trouble, make good decisions and chart a course toward a healthy and productive life through after-school activities, including events and programs with our Disney VoluntEARS.

At that time, Disney granted a total of $3 million to six amazing nonprofit organizations in Central Florida, helping to support important causes and inspire a world of difference for children and families in our community. The donations, coming in at $500,000 each, went to Give Kids The World Village, Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Florida, Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida, Heart of Florida United Way, Hope Partnership and ELEVATE Orlando, who continue together with the Walt Disney Company to find solutions to important matters throughout the region and empower all individuals to create a brighter tomorrow.