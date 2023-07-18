Hulu Reveals Key Art and New Images from Season 3 of “Only Murders in the Building”

Hulu has revealed the key art for the third season of Only Murders in the Building, along with some new first look images.

What’s Happening:

The newly released key art for the highly anticipated third season of Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building features the three series leads – Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short.

features the three series leads – Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short. Some new images of the three stars, as well as new guest star, Meryl Streep, were also revealed today.

​​

In addition to Streep, other previously announced guest stars include Ashley Park, Paul Rudd and Jesse Williams.

Rumors indicate

The third season of Only Murders in the Building is set to premiere August 8th, only on Hulu.

About Only Murders in the Building:

Only Murders in the Building is an American mystery-comedy television series created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman.

is an American mystery-comedy television series created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman. The ten-episode first season premiered on Hulu in August 2021.

The plot follows three strangers played by Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez, with a shared interest in a true crime podcast.

The series has received critical acclaim for its comedic approach to crime fiction, as well as the performances and chemistry among the lead performers.

The show’s second season, which wrapped up in August 2022, ended with a one-year time jump and introduced Paul Rudd as Ben Glenroy check out Alex’s recap of the episode